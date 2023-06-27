Massive toll hikes for NJ drivers – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ More wild weather

After a break this morning, more violent weather could return today

⬛ Massive toll hikes coming

The Biden administration has cleared the way for congestion pricing

⬛ Crazy, dangerous prank lands Mercer County, NJ teen behind bars

A weird attack on the campus of Rider University leads to an arrest

⬛ NJ financial mumbo jumbo could soon become easier to understand

A measure could get final approval to force the state auditor to create a user-friendly report on New Jersey’s finances

⬛ Ankle bracelets on more offenders? NJ considers new program

With restraining orders, victims of certain crimes aren't fully at peace, according to Assemblyman Sterley Stanley.

