Mass.-born NJ guv smacks Connecticut guv over Jersey pizza

Okay try to follow this. A couple of carpetbagger governors are fighting over whose state has the better pizza.

As I told you earlier this week NJ landed 4 spots on the Daily Meal’s best 101 pizza places in the country. But Connecticut landed six. This led their governor, Ned Lamont, to brag on social media that Connecticut has the nation’s best pizza.

Our own guy, Gov. Phil Murphy, swiped back on Twitter.

Whoa whoa WHOA! For a governor whose language never gets saltier than ‘knucklehead’ this is like an epic street battle!

Funny part is Murphy isn’t a Jersey guy and Lamont isn’t a Connecticut guy, although Lamont has longer established roots. Lamont was born and raised in and around Washington DC then moved to Long Island when he was seven. He didn’t hold any elected office in Connecticut until his mid thirties and spent no childhood birthday party eating Connecticut pizza.

Which, by the way, isn’t very good. Oh, and what’s with calling a sub sandwich a ‘grinder?'

Then there’s Murphy, born and raised in Massachusetts and not moving to New Jersey until about age 40 and not holding elected office here until age 60, but he’s defending Jersey pizza.

Not that we don’t appreciate it. And yes Phil is right, the pizza here is far better than Connecticut’s. But not many people think of Murphy as a ‘Jersey guy.’ Remember in the debate against Kim Guadagno when asked since Jersey is the Garden State what is your favorite fruit and vegetable? It was a t-ball question to allow a candidate to ingratiate themself to voters, but his answer was grapefruit and broccoli.

Really? And this is our Jersey pizza defender?

Kim Guadagno nailed the answer; tomatoes and cranberries, because we are known for each.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.