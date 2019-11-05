Marvel helps celebrate Rutgers/Princeton football rivalry

You may have heard that Rutgers and Princeton played the first intercollegiate football game 150 years ago this year. As part of that celebration, Marvel made a pretty awesome poster to commemorate the occasion. I don’t know if it’s for sale, but it should be. Take a look below.

Take a look at the results of every game between the two colleges by clicking here. Spoiler alert: Princeton leads the all-time 53–17–1.

