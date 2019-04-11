Martha Davis and The Motels coming to Jersey this Friday

Martha Davis and the Motels are coming to the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park tonight. They had a huge hit in 1982 with "Only The Lonely" and Martha Davis called into my show last week to talk about herself, the band and they great journey she's had through it all.

We talked about why the band chose the name "The Motels" after all the names they used prior. When not on the road Davis life is as far from the "Motel" lifestyle as possible. She lives on a far in Oregon with her goats, chickens, ducks, alpacas, and of course dogs and cats. Davis has been through so many variations of "The Motels" for the past almost 50 years! Now that is impressive! Even after all that time Davis is still having some of the most fun of her life touring and playing with the band.

Their new album is called "Last Few Beautiful Days" and it's one of their best ever.

Tickets for the Motels at the Wonder Bar are available at Ticketmaster . Do yourself a favor and go see them!

