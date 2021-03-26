Married police officers from NJ save skier’s life in Montana

You never know what you're gonna get when it comes to honoring local law enforcement on #BlueFriday!

Today's honorees are a married couple from Morris County who saved the day while on vacation. Morris County Detective Sgt. Christina Kovacs and her husband Wharton Police Detective Richard Ornelas were skiing on vacation in Montana when they discovered a teen skier who was badly injured. Immediately going from vacation mode to "life-saving cop" mode, the couple were able to apply life saving techniques after finding the injured skier face down in the snow.

As a former US Marine, Detective Ornelas had a trauma kit on his belt. The couple went into action and the young woman, suffering from a bad break with severe bleeding was saved. Here's what County Sheriff Jim Gannon had to say about these heroes:

"I could not be more proud of these two law enforcement processionals and I commend them for their actions. They epitomize what it means to serve others during their time of need. Not only were they medically equipped, but they used their expertise and advanced training to save a life, and those actions are truly commendable,” said Morris County Sheriff James Gannon. - rlsmetro on www.rlsmedia.com

Another shining example of the best that NJ law enforcement has to offer. And again, a reminder that the job of a police officer is 24/7. They are always on the job which makes it a calling not a career.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

