Prosecutor names Marlboro parents, 21-year-old son killed in Freehold,NJ crash

FREEHOLD — A Marlboro family has suffered unimaginable loss, as three members have now died after a harrowing crash on Route 9.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Wednesday that married couple, 52-year-old Hanaa Salib and 61-year-old Masoud B. Salib, both died shortly after the Honda CR-V they were passengers in was rear-ended by a Lexus SUV near Route 33 in Freehold on Sunday afternoon.

Their 21-year-old son, Mark Salib, died on Tuesday afternoon, after being hospitalized since the crash that killed his parents, authorities said.

Authorities were continuing to piece together witness accounts and other information from the crash.

The Lexus, driven by a 74-year-old Manalapan woman, had sideswiped two other vehicles before hitting the Honda — which then hit a Toyota Scion during the impact.

Despite intense social media speculation, no potential cause of the crash has been released.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

