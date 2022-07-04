FREEHOLD – Two adults from Marlboro died after the vehicle they were riding in was rear-ended in a big crash along Route 9 near the Freehold Raceway Mall, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey confirmed late Sunday.

Investigators said around 1:28 p.m., a 74-year-old woman from Manalapan in a 2019 Lexus NX was traveling south on Route 9 when her SUV side-swiped two other vehicles before rear-ending a 2017 Honda CR-V near the intersection with Route 33 westbound.

The CR-V then rear-ended a 2009 purple Scion TC, Linskey said.

Two passengers in the CR-V, a 52-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both died, while the driver, a 21-year-old man, also from Marlboro, remained in critical condition on Monday.

The CR-V passengers and driver were all related, the prosecutor's office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Monday morning. No further details were disclosed.

The Manalapan driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the prosecutor.

Drivers and passengers in the other vehicles involved — including a 2015 black Lexus RX350 and a white 2019 Subaru Crosstrek — were treated for minor injuries.

The Lakewood Scoop had the first images of the crash scene on Sunday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have information to help the investigation was asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Township Police Department Patrolman Justin Nunno at 732-462-7908.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

