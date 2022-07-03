FREEHOLD — A three-car crash on Sunday afternoon on Route 9 has killed at least one person, according to reports.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 33. Traffic cameras at 5:30 p.m. showed cars still being detoured as the crash was being cleared up.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene following the crash. Extraction teams were needed to free at least three people, according to TLS.

(Howell police on Facebook)

Howell police on Facebook advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

"Both 9 and 33 in that area closed indefinitely due to the seriousness of the collision," Howell police said.

The crash is under investigation. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office for details.

At least one person is dead after a crash at Rt. 9, Rt. 33 on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (The Lakewood Scoop/511nj.org)

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

