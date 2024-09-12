Who did it? 74-year-old man killed on electric bike in Marlboro, NJ
MARLBORO — Authorities don't know who struck and killed an elderly man who was riding an electric bicycle.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says the fatal collision is under investigation.
The crash occurred on Monday morning, according to the prosecutor's office. Marlboro police responded to School Road East, near Buckley Road, just before 9:45 a.m.
According to an investigation, a 74-year-old man on an electric bike was hit by a vehicle while he was crossing School Road from the Henry Hudson Trail.
The man was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
Anyone with information related to this matter is being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Sergeant Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Officer Brandon Attardo at 732-536-0100.
