New Jersey’s best holiday light displays for 2020 — so far

Of course, we know that New Jersey's holiday season of 2020 will, like everything else this year, be like nothing we've seen before. Perhaps you won't be able to have the traditional family gathering to ensure the safety of your relatives. And perhaps there will be fewer presents this year. But one thing that doesn't have to change is New Jersey's holiday spirit.

Christmas lights are so popular and soothing, people even decorated their houses in the spring of 2020 in the depth of the pandemic outbreak.

We can show our spirit of the season with holiday light displays. This year, they are more important than ever because they can be safely viewed from the street — keeping you safely socially distanced.

We've been asking to see your holiday light displays as part of our ongoing Light Up New Jersey contest. In this season of giving, we'll one lucky winner a $1,000 Visa gift card for sharing their holiday light display. We're putting finalists up for a vote starting Dec. 14, and then we'll pick a winner based on your feedback. All judgments by New Jersey 101.5 are final.

(View all of the contest rules here.)

Take a look at some of New Jersey's best holiday lights displays so far below. We'll be continuing to add to this gallery as we go. Think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Send it to us and you could win that $1,000 gift card.