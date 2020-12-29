These were 2020’s best NJ holiday lights (your pick!)

New Jersey 101.5 extends its congratulations to Dan Uszaki of Deptford -- winner of the 2020 Light Up New Jersey contest for the best holiday lights in all of the Garden State.

Dan was up to some fierce competition. We put out a call for submissions of holiday lights photos through the free New Jersey 101.5 app. We painstakingly poured over more than 200 entries to make the very difficult choice to narrow the list to our favorite 10 (there were so many amazing submissions!). And then we put the matter to you, for a vote.

As the winner of Light Up New Jersey, Dan is the recipient of a $1,000 Visa Card. Huge Congrats to Dan, and thank you all so much for helping us keep this holiday season bright. See the gallery below for amazing submissions from throughout New Jersey!