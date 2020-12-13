NJ’s 10 best holiday lights displays: Time to vote!

We're in the final phase of "Light Up NJ" – and now it's time for you to help us decide who wins $1,000 for having the best holiday lights in all of New Jersey.

This hasn't been easy. We opened up the floodgates and asked for submitted pictures of your holiday lights, and got more than 200 submissions. Many of our favorites are featured here. But we've now whittled that impressive list down to our favorite 10 (Which was hard! So many were great!).

Find them on our map or in the gallery below, and vote for your favorite. We'll pick one lucky winner based on your feedback to receive a $1,000 Visa Gift Card.

(View all of the contest rules here. All judgments by New Jersey 101.5 are final.)

Good luck, and have an amazing holiday season!