50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey

We asked, and you delivered. Our Light Up New Jersey contest is in full swing with tons of submissions highlighting the biggest and brightest displays throughout The Great Garden State.

It's a magical time of year and one that brings so many New Jerseyans back to their childhoods. And oftentimes it's those memories that remain the most magical to us.

Think about when you were a kid growing up. Aside from presents, the holidays were a time to take in all the holiday lights, many of which seemed amazing.

And that's what's so great about being a kid this time of year. It doesn't matter how over the top those holiday displays were, you absolutely loved seeing those lights and decorations.

That's how it should be. And great news for all the kids in New Jersey, those displays are shining bright once again in 2023.

All that's left to do is hop in the car with the kids, drive around, and see all those amazing New Jersey displays. Or, take a solo drive yourself. No matter who you go with, it's sure to brighten up your spirits just that much more.

Here's a look at 50 of the best holiday light displays in New Jersey, submitted by you.

(Plus details on how you can enter your dazzling display for a chance to win $1000 in our Light Up New Jersey holiday contest).

Households In Burnham-on-Sea Light Up For Christmas

Deadline to submit

You have until December 23 to submit your beautiful, dazzling holiday lights for a chance to win $1000. Submit a pic of your home below and good luck!

View all of the contest rules here.

