Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes and more than 20 hand-shaken, made-to-order margaritas.

To keep the brand special, founder John Pelletier made countless adventures to Mexico to see out and purchase carved chairs, furnishings, artwork, and colorful tile from local artisans.

Managers and staff often take trips to central Mexico to visit artist communities and manufacturing towns to immerse themselves in the food and culture, and then bring that back to their restaurants, which now number 52 in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.

“My partners and I see amazing growth, potential, and appeal for the Margaritas brand, with its scratch kitchen, outstanding drinks, unique décor, and great leadership, and we look forward to being part of this restaurant franchise concept now and well into the future,” restaurant entrepreneur Agam Vaidya said.

He said he and his partners, Sanjay Patel and Dipak Patel, visited several Margaritas Mexican Restaurants and always admired the brand’s authenticity, food, drinks, and overall experience.

The brand’s “leave your bags at the door” mentality aims to provide a vacation vibe for its guests through décor, upbeat music, and friendly employees.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Agam, Sanjay, and Dipak to the Margaritas team. Their expertise in the restaurant industry is invaluable and we look forward to working with them to further expand into New Jersey and continue to serve their communities,” Vice President of Franchise Development Tom Radomski said.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

