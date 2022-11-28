Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning.

Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.

The fire was brought under control in about three hours.

The home is considered to be a total loss, according to the Lawrence Road Fire Co., one of the responding fire crews. No injuries to firefighters or residents of the home were reported.

It's not clear if anyone was home at the time of the fire. MidJersey.news reported that cars were in the driveway at the time of the fire.

Hopewell Township Police Chief James J. Rosso told New Jersey 101.5 on Monday the cause of the fire remained under investigation. He declined to answer additional questions about the fire.

Firefighters at a Hopewell Township mansion during a fire 11/25/22 (Lawrence Road Volunteer Fire Departments)

Executive leaving Starbucks at year's end

Realtor.com estimates the home's value at $1.3 million. It was built in 2002 and includes a three-car garage, five bathrooms and a partially covered outdoor patio.

The home is owned by George Dowdie and Donna Chance, according to tax records. Dowdie is the executive vice president of global supply chain for Starbucks and has been with the company since 2013.

According to Bloomberg, Dowdie announced he was stepping down from the position at the end of the year.

Dowdie also sits on the Board of Directors for Conagra Brands.

Wall of a Hopewell Township mansion following a fire 11/25/22 (Lawrence Road Volunteer Fire Departments)

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

