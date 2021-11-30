BOONTON — Morris County prosecutors have identified a 71-year-old man whose body was discovered and recovered from the Rockaway River, in an investigation that continued late Tuesday afternoon.

The prosecutor's office said earlier Tuesday that law enforcement was called to the area Monday morning and that the county Medical Examiner's Office is completing the investigation.

Following that initial release, the man was identified as Leslie Roman, 71, of Boonton Township, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.

Authorities said there was no danger to the public, and that criminal activity is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Boonton Police Department at 973-402-9371.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

