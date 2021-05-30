Manhunt in Deptford leads to arrest of armed Camden County man

DEPTFORD — A heavily-armed Camden County resident prompted a massive manhunt in the township on Saturday night, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Deptford Police had responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Pasadena Avenue, when officers heard gunshots in the area.

Michael F. Dorazo, 41, of the Glendora section of Gloucester Township, had forced entry and fired a handgun before running away into the surrounding neighborhood, according to Gloucester County Acting Prosecutor Christine Hoffman.

Investigators found he was armed with two handguns and a high-power, high-capacity assault weapon, so Gloucester County SWAT Team was called in along with other law enforcement, including Gloucester Township and State Police, the prosecutor's office, the U.S. Marshal’s Service Regional Fugitive Task Force and the federal ATF.

Agents at all levels searched for Dorazo through periods of heavy rain, until just before 10 p.m., when they received a tip that he had been spotted still in the same neighborhood.

Officers fanned out until they had Dorazo surrounded and an officer was able to tackle and disarm him, Hoffman said.

Dorazo has been charged with attempted murder, burglary during commission of an attempted murder and domestic violence incident, resisting arrest and illegal weapons possession.

He is being held at Salem County jail pending a first court appearance.

Deadly South Jersey house party shooting A man and woman were killed in a mass shooting at a house party in Cumberland County that left a dozen others hurt, one critically, State Police said. Just before midnight on Saturday, May 22, troopers responded to reports of multiple shots fire at a home in Fairfield Township.

NJ's most and least COVID vaccinated towns, by county New Jersey reported just short of 4 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 statewide, heading into the last week of May. So how does that break down across all 21 counties?

And, how can some communities show a vaccination rate of more than 100%, according to state data? Reasons include people who have moved, those who are traveling and not residing at home where the census counted them, students who may select their school residence for vaccination data and people in long-term care (or other facility-based housing) among other reasons, as explained in a footnote on the state COVID dashboard.