Manchester, NJ cops save collapsed tow truck driver’s life

MANCHESTER — Four township police offices are being credited with saving the life of a tow truck operator who collapsed while on the scene of a car accident.

The officers responded to the crash in the area of Route 571 and Beacon Street on Thursday, March 10. The investigation determined that a Hyundai Sonata was at the intersection when a Nissan Altima, attempting to make a left turn, hit the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai, 25-year-old Stephanie Bellotti of Manchester was not injured and the driver of the Nissan, 54-year-old Caren McAleese, also of Manchester suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the crash, Freedom Towing was contacted and responded to the scene. While removing the cars and cleaning debris from the roadway, the officers saw the tow truck driver, 61-year-old John Macchia of Bayville, collapse.

Macchia was unconscious, not breathing and he had no pulse. The officers, Patrolmen Michael Steffen, Kyle Rickvalsky, Brendan Brush, and Julian Meaney sprung into action, initiated CPR, and used a defibrillator.

Efforts to revive Macchia were successful. Paramedics, who then arrived on the scene, transported Macchia to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

