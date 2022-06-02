Abuse charges after Manchester, NJ man brought dog to groomers

A case of animal abuse out of Manchester.

Police received a phone call on Wednesday from someone who reported a man kicking his dog several times before dropping him off for a dog grooming appointment in the Colby Commons Plaza.

Video surveillance from several nearby businesses captured 63-year-old Gary Petosa abusing his dog on multiple occasions, police said.

He was seen aggressively yanking on the leash, throwing the dog against the driver’s side of a car, and kicking the animal several times.

Police said they have the surveillance video and witness statements confirming the allegations.

The dog was examined and confirmed to not have sustained any injuries.

Petosa has been charged with animal cruelty.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

​​