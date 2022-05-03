Police bust 2 Manalapan, NJ men for string of car burglaries

Two men from Manalapan are accused of a recent string of at least 20 car burglaries in Monmouth County.

State Police on Tuesday announced the arrests of 38-year-old Michael Guzman and 27-year-old David Voight, who live at the same township residence.

During the month of April, troopers investigated multiple vehicle break-ins in Millstone and Upper Freehold, in which various items were stolen.

Surveillance footage from one home showed two men burglarizing several vehicles and State Police were able to identify Guzman and Voight as the suspects.

A search warrant carried out at the men's shared residence and on Voight’s vehicle recovered a number of items that were reported stolen from cars.

Guzman and Voight were arrested at home on April 27 and each charged with burglary and theft.

As of Tuesday, they were being held at Monmouth County Jail.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

