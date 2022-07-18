Once upon a time in New Jersey, gas stations had all kinds of promotions and gimmicks to get you to buy their gas. There would be friendly service with a smile, contests and games where you could win prizes, and they would even service your car if you needed it.

Those times have returned to Route 33 Auto Repair and Service in Manalapan where they held their grand opening Sunday with regular gas selling as low as $4.39 per gallon. They also had it catered with hoagies, salads, soda, contests with gift baskets, gas cards to win and a disc jockey spinning the tunes.

Owner Eddie Arena, who lives in Toms River, his wife Cari, and their whole family along with Pete at the pump were there to greet you. Eddie explained how he's able to sell his gas so cheap.

"I buy a lot when the price is down, and I'm able to hold the price down for the customer," he said.

"It's $4.39 per gallon, but if you have the DINOPAY app it's $4.29. It takes 10 cents off a gallon, every day all day. All you have to do is download the app. No one comes close."

As for the food and festivities Eddie says, "I'm happy to do it. It's all about the customer here."

Route 33 Auto Repair also does great mechanic work for foreign or domestic vehicles. They offer towing and roadside assistance. The bays have all been redone.

"Clean office, clean bathrooms for the customer, free wifi. We pretty much do everything from tires and towing to motor jobs. Whatever you need, we do it."

What we need most is cheaper gas in New Jersey. Until then we have Route 33 Auto Repair in West Manalapan.

