Man who shot at police, then himself in Brick, NJ dies

BRICK — The man who officials say shot himself in the head after firing at police has died, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Corey Johnson, 28, allegedly broke into his ex-wife's home on Judy Court in Evergreen Woods Park development in Brick Monday morning while she was at work. Officials say when she was alerted by her Ring doorbell about an intruder, she called police.

Billhimer said the woman arrived back at her home before police and was boxed in by Johnson and his car. As a Brick police officer arrived, officials say Johnson got out of his car and fired a shot in the direction of the officer and hit the windshield of the police vehicle. Johnson then turned the weapon on himself and fired a single shot in his head, according to officials.

Johnson died at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Wednesday night around 10:15 p.m., according to Billhimer. The prosecutor did not disclose if any charges were filed against Johnson.

The officer sustained minor injuries to his arm from glass shards resulting from the windshield being shot. He was taken to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick and released.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The biggest private info breaches in NJ health care As of August 2023, these are the top data breaches reported by hospitals and health care institutions in New Jersey in the past 24 months. These cases are under investigation by the Office for Civil Rights of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending.