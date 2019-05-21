Man robbed deli twice in three days

It is said that you should find something you’re good at and stick with it. A Lumberton man tried to follow that advice by robbing the same Mount Holly deli twice in three days.

According to the Mount Holly Police and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, as reported by the Burlington County Times , Brian Bowers held up the Lucky 7 Deli with a silver revolver on Oct. 17, 2017 by brandishing a silver revolver and threatening to kill the clerk if he didn’t hand over money. He then repeated the crime two days later.

One of the reasons he may have chosen that store is that he lived within half a mile of the deli. Another reason is, obviously, the success of the first hold-up probably played into his decision as well.

He was arrested in January of 2018 and copped a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to the two crimes and agreed to pay $4,000 in restitution. He faces up to 14 years in prison when he is sentenced coming up in August. Whatever term he gets, he will be required to serve 85% of it before being eligible for parole.

