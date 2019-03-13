Man repeatedly runs over woman on NJ sidewalk, cops say

ELIZABETH — A man was arrested and charged with repeatedly running a woman over on a sidewalk Saturday morning after a fight with her relative's boyfriend.

Robenson Louis, 32, of Orange, injured multiple people with his Range Rover about 3:40 a.m. in the area of 7th and Franklin streets, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan.

Monahan said Louis jumped the curb and drove over the woman's legs several times before leaving the scene. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the woman was from Orange. Elizabeth police told RLS that a man from Union Township also was struck by Louis' car.

Elizabeth sidewalk where police said a man drove several times over a woman's legs (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Municipal spokeswoman Kelly Martins told NJ.com that the woman suffered "limb threatening injuries."

Louis earlier had an argument with a boyfriend of the victim’s relative, according to Monahan.

Pictures posted by RLS show the vehicle hitting a building and a utility box before coming to a stop. Several people try to get Louis to stop by breaking a window on the Range Rover, video shows.

Louis was arrested several minutes later near Routes 1 & 9. He was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree assault by auto while driving while intoxicated, third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, and two weapons offenses.

Louis remained in the Union County jail pending a detention hearing on Thursday.

