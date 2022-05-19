Man on NJ’s ‘Most Wanted’ list apprehended in Mexico

A man who's been on the run since being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in 2003 has been apprehended in Mexico City.

Juan Francisco Aguillon, who once lived in Flemington, was arrested on May 7 by members of the United States Marshals Foreign Field Office, according to the New Jersey State Police.

A member of "most wanted" lists in Hunterdon County and statewide, Aguillon is expected to be extradited back to the United States.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in 2003 for the aggravated sexual assault of a juvenile in Alexandria Township. He was placed on the New Jersey State Police Most Wanted List in 2013 as a fugitive at large.

Detectives in 2018 discovered that Aguillon had fled the country. Over the next few years, detectives tracked the suspect into Mexico and subsequently narrowed down their search to Mexico City.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

