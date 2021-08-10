The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office and county sheriff's office have revealed a list of 21 people considered to be the "most wanted" in the county.

Most have been charged with drug or theft offenses and never paid for their crimes.

Extradition from other states has been authorized for a select number of alleged offenders on the list.

The "fugitive of the week" as of Aug. 10 is Abhinaba Barhakur, who has been indicted for threatening to commit violence against another person. Crimestoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred Brown, the list has been around for years and changes from time to time. People are placed on the list based on the type of crime, how long the person has been a fugitive, and/or if authorities get a hint that a fugitive may be in the area, Brown said.

"A lot of people aren't from Hunterdon County that are committing the crimes, but they have connections here," Brown said.

Most wanted in Hunterdon County The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office has created a list of their 21 most wanted fugitives.

