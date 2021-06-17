Man loses leg after getting stuck in cement truck in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A man cleaning the barrel of a cement truck fell inside and lost a leg after it was crushed when he accidentally turned on a pump.

Lakewood police Chief Gregory Meyer told New Jersey 101.5 the truck from SM Pumping and Construction was at a construction site on 14th Street working for Benchmark Builders when Joseph Brune slipped and turned the machine on as he fell.

First responders hoisted Brune out of the machine and applied a tourniquet before he was flown via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to Meyer.

A spokeswoman for OSHA told New Jersey 101.5 Brune's left leg was amputated and his hip was damaged. OSHA is investigating the incident.

The Lakewood Scoop reports a man named Moshe K. was walking by the truck and climbed into the truck to press a button that Brune told him would stop the pump. He then called 911 to bring help to the scene, according to the Scoop.

First responders assist a man who fell into a cement mixer in Lakewood (Lakewood Scoop)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

