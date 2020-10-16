Man killed trying to help injured deer on Piscataway road

PISCATAWAY — A man known for helping injured animals was struck and killed on Stelton Road. It was one of two fatal accidents on roadways on Friday morning.

Police chief Thomas Mosier said the 61-year-old resident was traveling south on Stelton near Charles Terrace about 6:50 a.m. when he pulled over to check on the deer in the northbound lanes.

As he crossed the road toward the deer, he was struck, according to Mosier.

Moiser did not identify the man pending notification of his family.

The driver of the vehicle, a 68-year-old man, has not been charged with a crime.

The chief said there is a slight hill in the roadway and the driver may not have seen the man below the sight line.

Police, meanwhile, are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman on Route 38 at the intersection of Pine Street in Mount Holly before dawn on Friday, officials told the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

The woman's body was found lying in the road around 5:45 a.m., police told the Courier-Post.

Route 38 was closed westbound for several hours for an initial investigation.

Police asked anyone who passed through the area between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. to call 609-864-2231.

