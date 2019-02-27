Man fatally struck on Parkway in Ocean County

TOMS RIVER — A Beachwood was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway early Wednesday morning.

William Swenson, 55 was walking in a travel lane just after midnight in the southbound lanes of the Parkway in Toms River between Exit 81 for Lakehurst Road and Exit 80 for Dover Road when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a State Police spokesman. Swenson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peele said the driver of the Tahoe remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Investigative units were clear of the area by 5 a.m.

The crash is in the same area of the Parkway where Kevin Quispe-Prieto, 21, of Beachwood and his three passengers — Jimmy Quispe-Prieto, 23, Victor Lugo, 24, and Robert Ordenana, 23, all of Lakewood died after their car struck the rear of an oil truck on Dec. 26, 2018.

