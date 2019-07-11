Man demos warehouse using pickup truck … police not happy

But officer, I have the proper paperwork!

According to police in South Brunswick, a guy got in a bit of hot water for demolishing a warehouse the way MacGyver might. He improvised, police say. He took a pickup truck, tied a rope to it and attached it to key portions of the structure in question and, well, hit the gas.

It worked. Sort of.

South Brunswick PD offered these pictures of the partially leveled building on Twitter.

The crazy thing is the guy obtained the proper permits for demolition. It's just that he apparently then did it improperly. Speaking of paperwork, the township had some for him in return. A stop work order.

