Man climbs to top of Seaside Heights ride (again), demands to talk to police

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A man who climbed the Jet Star roller coaster after Superstorm Sandy in 2013 climbed another ride on Monday morning at Casino Pier, authorities say.

Seaside Heights police chief Tommy Boyd confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that Christopher Angulo of Lavallette started his climb of the the 100-foot Skycoaster bungee attraction around 5 a.m., and vowed to stay up there until Boyd talks to him.

"He's all over the map. We'll deal with it," Boyd said early this morning.

By mid-morning, he'd been talked down and arrested, Boyd said.

“He needs more emotional help than anything so we placed him under arrest for trespassing right now so we can put him in handcuffs and get him out of here," Boyd told New Jersey 101.5.

Angulo will get a mental health evaluation, the chief said.

Angulo planted an American flag at the top of the Skycoaster, as he did when he climbed to the top of the Jet Star in January 2013 to protest the slowness in aid to help storm victims. He climbed another ride, the SlingShot in October 2013, for the one year anniversary of the storm.

The rides are closed at Casino Pier per an executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy during the coronavirus pandemic to slow the spread of the virus. Outdoor games are allowed to be open.

Jim Murdoch of News 12 NJ said on Twitter, before Angulo came down, that the man "says he will come down after he secures an attorney to go over what he calls unfair charges against him by local police."

The Jet Star was taken down after it became partially submerged in the ocean after Sandy.

This story has been updated to reflect that Angulo has come down and was placed into police custody.

Vin Ebenau contributed to this report

