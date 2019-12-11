Man charged with making shooting threat against Bayonne High

BAYONNE — An 18-year-old has been charged with making an unfounded threat against Bayonne High School by referencing a deadly shooting spree in Jersey City on Tuesday.

Deandre Jefferson, 18, of Jersey City, was arrested Tuesday night at his home hours after two attackers killed a Jersey City police officer and then opened fire at a Jewish store, killing three people. The two attackers also ended up dead and at least three police officers were injured.

Bayonne schools Superintendent John Niesz on Tuesday night acknowledged the online threat.

Noting the death of Officer Joseph Seals, Niesz said he was "appalled at the audacity that an individual would make such a threat" and vowed that whoever was responsible would be fully prosecuted.

Bayonne police Chief Rob Geisler said Jefferson was charged with making a false public alarm, making false reports to law enforcement and making terroristic threats.

The Hudson County View reported the threat was posted to Snapchat by "Dede X" and said that "The way they was shooting today is the same way how imma shoot Bayonne high up.”

Geisler said the threat was not credible.

