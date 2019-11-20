Man charged with bomb threat hoax that evacuated Bergen college

An 18-year-old Saddle Brook man has been charged with phoning bomb threats, including one that cleared out Bergen Community College on Monday.

Nicholas Donnarumma was arrested on Tuesday on charges of second-degree false public alarm and third-degree terroristic threats.

On Monday, authorities evacuated Bergen Community College in Paramus after borough police received two anonymous calls claiming that there was a bomb on campus.

The calls prompted response by police, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, the Bergen County Bomb Squad, the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and the Paramus Fire Department. After investigators determined that the call was a hoax, classes resumed about 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said Donnarumma used technology to make his phone number anonymous but they were able to track him down.

Investigators also learned that Donnarumma also called Saddle Brook police on Oct. 27 to claim that a bomb had been planted at a business, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors on Wednesday did not say whether they knew why Donnarumma, who is employed as a maintenance worker, had made these calls. New Jersey 101.5 did now know Wednesday whether he had an attorney.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.