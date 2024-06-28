🔴 A man has been charged with installing a skimmer on an ATM at a NJ market

🔴 It's not clear how the suspect was identified, police said

🔴 This is not the first New Jersey business to fall victim to skimming devices

MIDDLESEX — A California man has been charged with installing a skimming device on an ATM at a store in the Central Jersey borough in March, police said.

A skimmer is a device that scammers attach to card readers to steal card data and PINs. The data can then be used to either make unauthorized purchases, withdraw cash from ATMs or create counterfeit cards.

The suspect, Alexanderu Crisan, 34, of Los Angeles, was charged last week, but police did not say how Crisan was caught.

A customer discovered the skimming device on March 22 at Superfood Supermarket in Middlesex Borough, according to Detective Sgt. Sean Flanagan at the Middlesex Police Department.

The customer called the police on that day, launching an investigation. It is not clear when the device was installed on the cash register PIN pad, Flanagan said.

However, through his investigation, another detective was able to identify Crisan as a suspect and charged him appropriately, Flanagan added.

Crisan was issued a summons and his first court appearance is scheduled for July 11 at Middlesex Superior Court.

The supermarket in Middlesex Borough is not the only business in the state to fall victim to a skimming device on an ATM in 2024.

Devices have also been installed on ATMs at stores in places like Pennsauken, Galloway, and Cinnaminson, to name a few.

In Galloway Township, a skimming device was found attached to an ATM on two machines at a Wawa on White Horse Pike in March.

In May, a skimmer was found at the Supremo Food Market on Route 130 in Camden County. Police also recovered devices at a 7-Eleven in Pennsauken and Cinnaminson in April.

When visiting an ATM, police are urging customers to check for any tape or glue on any part of the machine, check to see if there is any bulkiness on the card insert area or the PIN keypad, look for any loose-fitting attachments around the card slot, and notice if there is anything hanging from the ATM.

