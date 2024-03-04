Heads-up if you recently used an ATM at a Wawa in Galloway Township: skimming devices were found on two machines and your bank account could be compromised.

The devices were found on machines inside the busy convenience store located on the White Horse Pike at Pomona Road.

What is an ATM "Skimming Device?"

According to police, a "skimmer" is a card reader that is designed to look like part of an ATM.

The skimmer attachment collects card numbers and PIN codes, which are then replicated into counterfeit cards. When you slide your card into an ATM that has a skimmer attached, you’re unwittingly sliding it through the counterfeit reader, which scans and stores all your information from the magnetic strip as well as capturing your PIN from the keypad.

The devices were discovered by a mechanic who was performing routine maintenance on the machines.

The investigation is currently in its infancy stages, and there is not a specific timeline for how long the skimming devices were present on the machines. Anyone who has recently utilized the ATMs at the Pomona Wawa should monitor their bank statements for any unauthorized transactions.

What To Do

If you discover that your card was compromised, immediately contact your bank and then make a report with the Galloway Township Police Department.

Don't Be the Next Victim

To prevent yourself from becoming a victim of card skimming, check for these parts when visiting an ATM:

Tape and/or glue on any part of the ATM

Bulkiness on the card insert area or the PIN keypad

Anything hanging from the ATM

Loose-fitting attachments around the card slot or keypad

The Galloway Township Police Department is urging other businesses with ATMs to check for skimming devices.

