Man busted for picking up package with $88K worth of meth

MANCHESTER — A 77-year-old township man was arrested after police found he had $88,000 worth of drugs delivered to a vacant address in his neighborhood.

Police initially called a hazmat crew to the home on Valley Forge Drive, in the Crestwood Village section of Manchester, on Tuesday afternoon to examine the package delivered to a home under renovation. When opened, a clear, rock-like substance, determined to be crystal methamphetamine, was found inside.

Surveillance cameras were set up around the house to see who would come to claim the package. Those cameras captured the image of a man driving near the house several times, according to police. The next day, police said, James Sweeney came to claim the package and was taken into custody without incident.

The total weight of the seized crystal methamphetamine was approximately two pounds, or approximately 878 grams, with a street value of over $88,000, according to police.

Sweeney was charged with criminal attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine over five ounces, criminal attempted possession of methamphetamine, loitering for the purpose of obtaining a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sweeney was released on a summons and given a court date to appear.

