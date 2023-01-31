Major recall announced for sausage, salami products

🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide

🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted

🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness.

U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be contaminated.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the recall of nearly 53,000 pounds of products from the company Daniele International LLC, that are sold across brands such as Boar's Head and Colameco's.

The ready-to-eat sausage products were produced on various dates from May 23 through Nov. 25, and were shipped to retail establishments nationwide between Dec. 23 and Jan. 17.

According to the USDA, the products may be adulterated with listeria. Consumption of the contaminated food can result in listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, individuals with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

The following products are listed under the recall:

6 oz. plastic tray of Frederik's by Meijer Spanish Style Charcuterie Sampler Tray (sell-by date of 4/15/23)

6 oz. plastic tray of Boar's Head Charcuterie Trio (sell-by dates of 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23)

7 oz. plastic tray of Colameco's Primo Naturale Genoa Uncured Salami (sell-by date of 12/23/23)

7 oz. plastic tray of Colameco's Primo Naturale Black Pepper Uncured Salami (sell-by dates of 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24)

1 lb. plastic tray of Del Duca Sopressata, Coppa & Genoa Salami (sell-by dates of 4/13/23 and 4/14/23)

1 lb. plastic tray of Del Duca Calabrese, Prosciutto & Coppa (sell-by date of 5/6/23)

1 lb. plastic tray of Del Duca Genoa Salami, Uncured Pepperoni & Hard Salami (use-by date of 5/4/23)

12 oz. plastic tray of Gourmet Selection Sopressata, Capocollo, Hard Salame (sell-by date of 4/14/23)

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 54” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the USDA said.

Officials note the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide; a retail distribution list has not been released yet.

No one had been sickened by the products as of Jan. 29, according to the USDA. Officials worry that contaminated products may be in consumers’ refrigerators.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the recall notice says.

