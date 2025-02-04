MIDDLETOWN — Regular customers of Walgreens in the Lincroft section of town are out luck come March 17.

That's the day the store and pharmacy are scheduled to close permanently, according to signage outside the Newman Springs Road location.

The drug store will shut its doors for good at noon, according to the sign.

The closure is part of an overall plan by Walgreens to close 1,200 locations by the end of 2026. Hundreds of those locations are expected to shutter in 2025.

Walgreens has not shared a list of which stores are on the chopping block. Customers tend to receive a few weeks' notice before their local store goes out of business.

Walgreens has locations in 190 New Jersey municipalities, according to the company's website.

This is the second Monmouth County Walgreens closure to make headlines this month. According to Asbury Park Press, the "underperforming" Asbury Park store location on Main Street will close for good on March 27.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Walgreens for comment.

If your local Walgreens is scheduled to close, use this site to see what's happening with your active prescriptions.

