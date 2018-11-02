Major NJ Transit delays Friday for derailed Amtrak work train

NEWARK — NJ Transit ended the week with delays caused by a derailed Amtrak work train on Friday morning.

The derailment in north tube led to single tracking for both NJ Transit and Amtrak trains in and out of New York's Penn Station, with 60 minute delays.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes will be cross honored by NY Waterway, PATH, NJ Transit bus and private carrier buses.

Midtown Direct Line trains will be diverted to Hoboken Terminal beginning with train No. 6406, the 7:28 a.m. arrival into Penn Station in New York.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams confirmed the derailment involved a work train, not a passenger train. Initial alerts by PATH and the LIRR mentioned the derailment of an "Amtrak train" without clarifying it was not a passenger train.

There were no injuries in the derailment, according to Abrams.

The delays and conflicting messages did not sit will NJ Transit commuters, who endured two miserable afternoon commutes this week due to a disabled train and the Portal Bridge not closing properly.

NJ Transit also canceled several trains for the morning commute due to Positive Train Control. Slippery rails on the Raritan Valley Line tracks caused a 20 minute delay for the 6:20 a.m. out of Lebanon

