Major esports championship comes to NJ

I’ll be honest—I barely knew esports was a thing. But I recently found out that not only do they exist, they’re huge.

When I say huge, I mean that there are pro players out there making huge amounts of money and playing in packed arenas with audiences flocking to watch them play. These are high stakes competitions.

I should know this since I have kids who are into gaming, but I’m just really understanding how big this world is. And now it turns out one of the major esports championships is happening right here in the Garden State.

If you still haven’t wrapped your head around this concept – and trust me, I barely have either – esports, which, of course, is short for electronic sports is organized competitive video gaming.

The first time I heard that people like to watch other people play video games I was shocked. But my son, who has a fairly sizable following streaming on Twitch, taught me that people like to watch other people play.

Players play either solo or in teams—go head-to-head in games like Street Fighter 6, Overcooked, and Overwatch, and according to what I have heard from my kids and what I’ve read, the energy at these events is next level.

Esports started in East Asia, specifically in China, and due to the increase in popularity of video games, has now become a full-blown global industry.

On March 1, 2025, The Garden State esports winter championships will be taking place at Georgian Court, University in Lakewood.

This event is more than just fast-paced competition—it’s a look at how esports is shaping the future. These games aren’t just for fun; they’re helping students develop teamwork, leadership, and even career skills.

So, if you’re curious, or just want to see what all the hype is about, here’s the info:

Date: March 1, 2025 (Doors open at 8 a.m.)

Location: Georgian Court University Casino, Lakewood, NJ

Whether you’re an esports fanatic, or you just want to check out what the hype is about, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

