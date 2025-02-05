One of NJ’s oldest churches will convert to apartments

One of New Jersey’s oldest churches is about to be turned into apartments and townhomes, and while that’s just how things go these days, it’s a little heartbreaking to see another piece of history fade into something so… modern.

The Reformed Church of Van Vorst tucked away at 37 Wayne St. in Jersey City’s Van Vorst Historic District, has been around since 1852. It’s one of the oldest churches in the city, built back when Van Vorst Township was still its own thing, long before it became part of Jersey City.

Originally serving a Protestant community, the church has seen a lot of change over the years. It became a synagogue at one point, and then it spent more than two decades as Mount Olive Baptist Church. Now, it’s about to be luxury housing. Welcome to the 21st Century, I guess.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The city’s Zoning Board recently approved a plan to convert the church into a five-unit residential building, with five new townhomes going up next door where the parking lot used to be.

The developers say they’re going to restore the original brick facade and replace the glass blocks in the windows with something more traditional. The stained-glass windows, which were destroyed in the Black Tom explosion of 1916, will also be reimagined. So, at least there’s an effort to preserve some of the character.

No parking will be included, though, because the Historic Commission felt it didn’t fit with the area. Honestly, they’re probably right. This is Downtown Jersey City, not a suburban strip mall.

It’s one of those bittersweet things. On one hand, Jersey City’s growing, and that’s exciting. On the other hand, it feels like we’re losing these little reminders of what the city used to be. If those walls could talk, I bet they’d have some stories to tell. Now they’ll have to settle for housing a new chapter of Jersey City life.

Check out this 1903 church converted into a home for sale in NJ Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈