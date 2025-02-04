New Jersey is growing fast. New U.S. Census data shows the state has about 9.5 million people, with a 1.3% increase in the past year alone. That makes us the fastest-growing state in the Northeast and sets a new population record.

But wait—how is that possible? Taxes are sky-high, small businesses are struggling, and strict laws make life harder here. So why are more people moving in? The answer is simple: immigration.

According to New Jersey’s Department of Labor & Workforce Development, we’re not just leading the Northeast in population growth—we’re 10th in the country. Since April 2020, our population has grown by 2.3%, adding 211,837 new residents.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

More people leave New Jersey than move here from other states. But that loss is more than made up for by 327,188 international immigrants who have arrived since 2020. Right now, about 25% of New Jersey’s population is made up of immigrants, compared to a national average of 14.3%.

Even Gov. Murphy took a shot at the United Van Lines surveys that show New Jersey leading the country in people moving out.

“Apparently, there are far more moving vans coming into New Jersey than leaving,” he joked in his State of the State address. Funny, considering our sanctuary state policies practically encourage open borders.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Across the U.S., the population grew by 1% in the past year, surpassing 340 million people. This is the biggest jump since 2001, mostly due to immigration.

More people in New Jersey means more traffic, higher housing demand, and added strain on resources. But state officials say the economy is still strong. As of November 2024, New Jersey had 4.39 million jobs and 284,200 employers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, it’s worth asking—how will this impact us long-term? More people means more competition for jobs, higher costs, and even more pressure on public services. Before Murphy gets too excited, maybe he should consider what this means for the people already living here.

Every Governor New Jersey has ever had Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈