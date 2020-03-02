Luke Bryan to play on the beach in AC

Another big name act is to play on the beach in Atlantic City this summer: Country superstar Luke Bryan will perform on Aug. 22nd, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

The “American Idol” judge has had 23 No. 1 country hits and his 2013 album, “Crash My Party,” was named Album of the Decade by the Academy of Country Music.

The concerts on the beach in AC have seen some pretty impressive crowds, with P!nk drawing 50,000 fans a couple of years ago. It’s also been announced that Phish will play the beach for three consecutive days in August. Wildwood is also boasting some big names for beach concerts, including the “Barefoot Country Music Festival” featuring Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton. Tickets for the Luke Bryan show go on sale on Friday at Ticketmaster.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​