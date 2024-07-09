These NJ cities named 2 of the most luxurious weekend escapes
Summer is in full swing, which means a lot of people are either already on, or planning to go on, a vacation. You don’t have to leave New Jersey to go on a luxury trip.
According to a recent survey performed by Card Rates, two of the most luxurious weekend escapes are right here in the Garden State.
The company asked 3,000 cardholders who had plenty of rewards points balances where the sought-after destinations are for a lavish weekend getaway.
Of the top 25 on their list (which you can find here), two New Jersey locations were highlighted.
Coming in at #22 on their ranking was…
Atlantic City
Enjoy a luxury hotel stay in Atlantic City. Experience high-end shopping, spa services, and gourmet dining.
Spend time on the casino floor, enjoy live entertainment, and explore the boardwalk with its iconic views.
If you do make your way onto the boardwalk, be sure to check out the fun rides and great views of the Steel Pier. At least that’s my personal recommendation.
As they say, #DoAC.
As for highest praised New Jersey town, landing at #20…
Cape May
Stay in a restored Victorian mansion in Cape May. Enjoy the historic architecture, stroll along the beach, and take a private trolley tour of the town.
Dine at top seafood restaurants and visit local vineyards for wine tastings.
I was lucky enough to visit Cape May a few summers ago and couldn’t agree more that the town belongs on this list.
Want to check it out? Take a look at some of the views you’ll be treated to.
