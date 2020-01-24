Phish will play the Atlantic City beach

This year’s beach concert for Atlantic City has been announced and it’s going to be Phish for three consecutive days.

Trey Anastasio and company will perform on the AC beach August 14-16, according to the Press of Atlantic City. Live Nation is promoting the concert which marks a return to AC for the legendary jam band; they last played there in 2013.

Ticket requests are being taken here, with tickets for the general public going on sale on February 7th. Concerts on the AC beach in the past few years have featured varied acts like Pink, Blake Shelton, and the Van’s Warped Tour, drawing over a million fans in all.

