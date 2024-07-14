One of a kind big celebrity convention hits Atlantic City
Over fifty celebrities, entertainers, film directors and icons will be gathering at a one-of-a-kind opportunity to meet and say hello. ACXI Production Studios in the Atlantic City Celebrity Convention will play host to the big celebrity event on July 25th through July 28th, 2024.
Celebrities including Danny Bonaduce from the Partridge Family and reality TV, WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart, UFC Hall of Famer, former Lightweight Champion of the World Forest Griffin and so many of your favorite TV and film stars from great shows and movies including Kindergarten Cop, General Hospital, Bones, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Boys Don’t Cry, Waxwork, Once Upon a Time and others.
Also appearing will be directors, special effects people and behind the scenes icons that made shows and movies such hits.
Advertised as a chance for you to get up and close to actors from blockbuster and cult movies and TV. They have VIP packages still available, and the VIP packages include a rare opportunity to meet your favorite celebrity up close.
The event is in the structure formerly known as the Playground Pier at Caesars and the structure covers an astonishing 500,000 square feet and stretches over to the Atlantic Ocean. The structure currently houses over 150 film studios along with music production studios.
The event is produced by Brantim Entertainment which is a film and entertainment production company that is based in New Jersey and that primarily supports independent film makers.
