If I lived to be 143 years old I might consider having work done myself.

Margate’s six-story-tall Lucy the Elephant is about to get even more visitor-friendly—but don’t worry, she isn’t going anywhere!

Lucy the Elephant under construction

The Save Lucy Committee has announced the demolition of her old gift shop to make way for a brand-new, ADA‑compliant Visitor Welcome & Interpretive Center, which began this week and should wrap up next year.

The new center will be built on the current gift shop site. It will bring a bigger retail space, more accessible restrooms, interactive and educational exhibits, and also virtual access for those who can’t climb Lucy’s winding stairs.

LUCY THE ELEPHANT ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Lucy the Elephant in Margate, NJ

The gift shop has temporarily moved across the street to 9219 Atlantic Avenue, in the former Ocean City Home Bank, where you can still grab tour tickets and Lucy-themed souvenirs.

More space is desperately needed.

Lucy drew only about 3,000 annual visitors when the old shop was built in the 1980s—today, she sees over 150,000 each year! No wonder the cramped, 450 sq ft souvenir spot is being upgraded.

Lucy remains the oldest surviving roadside attraction in America. If anyone deserves a facelift it’s this old gal.

You know what? She deserves it.

Lucy the Elephant's 142nd Birthday (Facebook) Lucy the Elephant's 142nd Birthday (Facebook) loading...

Did you know she was once used as a tavern? That ended when prohibition came but she didn’t take it lying down.

She was then used to signal rum runner ships that were off the coast. Bootleggers would watch her eyes for signals.

Green lights were shone through Lucy the Elephant’s eyes when the coast was clear and they could bring their booze ashore. When her eyes glowed red it meant don’t come, the authorities were watching.

So don’t fear if you see the construction crews surrounding Lucy the Elephant. She’s not being torn down. She isn’t going anywhere.

Even Lucy the Elephant visits Disney World! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Even Lucy the Elephant visits Disney World! (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

She’s just on a self-improvement kick, and good for her!

