Lowlifes going after NJ parents — Hang on to child tax credit (Opinion)

From people filing for unemployment benefits in your name to creeps trying to get into your bank account, scams of all kinds have exploded in the last year.

With all of the money flowing out of state and federal government programs, of course it's going to attract the scumbags who want to grab some of it.

The latest scam is being perpetrated by lowlifes trying to convince you to give up your bank account information in exchange for giving you all of your child tax credit money in one lump sum.

It might seem unimaginable that someone would fall for this, but they are very good and what they do and can catch even some otherwise savvy citizens. It's mystifying to us honest, hard-working stiffs how someone could sleep at night doing this sort of thing, but the world is full of them.

And if you live in the richest country in the world with the dumbest government who just keeps printing money, what do you expect? Many of us have felt helpless at the thought that so many of them get away with this stuff and the authorities have little chance of finding or punishing these pieces of excrement.

Well you might gain some satisfaction in knowing that there are some very sharp people with amazing technical skills and apparently enough time on their hands to make these idiots lives hell, if only for a few minutes at a time.

There are several channels on YouTube devoted to messing with these creeps. One of my favorites is Jim Browning.

You might also enjoy watching Kitboga, Scammer Payback, or Scammer Revolts.

At times this is better than watching your favorite team win the Super Bowl or hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth in the World Series.

It may be small consolation if you've been scammed, but it's good knowing some people out there are making the scammers lies hell too. Stay vigilant and enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.