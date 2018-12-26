Low gas prices in NJ — while it lasts

The sweet ride for those low Jersey gas prices will likely continue into the new year, according to one oil industry expert.

Tom Kloza, analyst with The Oil Price Information Service, says crude oil has been oversold lately. Combined with lower demand — about 15 percent less than usual — that will keep a lid on prices early next year.

Many parts of the country, including New Jersey, are ending the year with the lowest prices since the summer of 2017. Kloza says there are a handful of stations in Jersey selling gas for under $2-a-gallon. The average here is about $2.34 versus $2.31 nationally. It goes for as low as $1.75 some places.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5