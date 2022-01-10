‘Loving grandmother’ killed in reported Pennsauken, NJ home invasion

PENNSAUKEN — A woman who neighbors described as always friendly was gunned down in her apartment early Sunday morning.

Darlene Randall, 62, was fatally shot during a home invasion at the Sycamore Ridge apartment complex on Herbert Avenue aabout 1:50 a.m.

Randall was taken to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital where she died from her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The prosecutor did not disclose details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Neighbors uneasy after shooting

Neighbors told CBS Philly they don't feel safe and are nervous about what could be around the corner.

Randall was well-liked by her neighbors, who told CBS Philly that she was a "loving grandmother."

Officials ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the CCPO Homicide Unit at 856-397-3485 or Pennsauken police at 609-929-0942.

